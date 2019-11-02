Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This will be Juan Dixon’s third season as the Head Coach at Coppin State.
The Former Terps star is looking forward to improving on last year’s record of 8-25.
The Eagles open the season at home on Nov. 5, against Rider.
Their non-conference schedule includes games Virginia Tech and Miami, along with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Mt. St. Mary’s.
Juan Dixon and junior Dejuan Clayton spoke with WJZ about their upcoming season.
“We have a great team that we’ve assembled,” Dixon said. “We play a great brand of basketball. We’re excited.”
“[Dixon] is much more than a coach to me,” Clayton said. “He’s a mentor. He’s a great mentor for me.”
