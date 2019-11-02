TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Loved ones remembered and celebrated the life of Kayla Perry at George Washington Carver Center for the Arts and Technology Saturday morning.
The 17-year-old died in a freak accident when she was struck by low hanging power lines after a crash on N Charles Street. She died at the scene.
Police said Perry was on her way to school on Oct. 22, when she lost control on the slick roads and crashed. They said when she got out of the car, a pole with power lines had fallen, and the low hanging lines were struck by a box truck on the other side of the street causing them to strike Perry.
Hundreds of family members, friends, classmates, teachers, and community members gathered inside the performing arts center. As the tears flowed, music lifted the spirits of those who knew Perry.
Perry was studying dance at the school and her cousin said she was very talented. Teachers remember Perry with a smile on her face and an encouraging word in her heart.
Her cousin Destiny Georgia said Kayla “had a laugh that was contagious, it would make other people laugh.”
A GoFund-me page was set up to help the family with the cost of the memorial and funeral expenses.
