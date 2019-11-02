BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face arguably their toughest matchup of the year against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

The Patriots are undefeated at 8-0 after coming off of a win against the struggling Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens are coming off of their bye week, but have been riding a three-game winning streak after their most recent win against the Seattle Seahawks.

In those games, quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped carry the Ravens. This week, he faces his toughest test to date against the No. 1 ranked New England Patriots defense.

New England is allowing an NFL-low 7.6 points per game and ranks second in both yards allowed (234.0) and passing yards allowed (148.8). It also ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed (85.2).

This, however, will also be the Patriots’ toughest matchup of the season.

Jackson’s speed and ability to work in the open field make him a threat to run from a set play or when cornered in the pocket.

If Jackson’s ability isn’t enough to make you believe Baltimore is capable of beating New England, Head Coach John Harbaugh is 9-2 after a bye since 2008.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m.