BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens play in primetime this weekend, so that means extra time for tailgating!
Every week, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters on Purple Preview. This week, it’s a special return engagement with a tailgater from last year- Harlow!
“These are my people right here,” he said. “We all do this every single year, come out and support the Ravens.”
Harlow’s tailgate features fun and healthy dishes.
“It’s all about fun and eating healthy for 2019, 2020 man.”
Harlow said that Baltimore is a showcase for football and that Ravens fans are the best in the league.
