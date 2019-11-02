Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Rockville are investigating after an off-duty officer was involved in a hit and run collision on I-270 Friday afternoon.
Written WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
The incident happened on I-270 Northbound near the weigh station around 12:06 p.m.
A white four-door Volkswagen was reported hitting the back of a police vehicle, forcing the police vehicle to hit the vehicle in front of it.
After striking the police vehicle, the driver of the Volkswagen allegedly moved into the right lane of traffic and sped down the shoulder fleeing the scene, police said.
It is possible that the Volkswagen has front end damage to the car.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call 301-424-2101.
