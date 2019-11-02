BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Maryland’s most influential political leaders gathered in Baltimore for the State Democratic Party’s 2019 Gala.
The guest of honor was House Speaker and Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi.
The big question in the party right now is who will fill the seat left vacant by the unexpected passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Congressman Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, is the Chair of the State Democratic Party and was at the event. She is considered a potential candidate to replace him in the U.S. House.
In the last election, Congressman Cummings’ health issues prompted Rockeymoore Cummings to end a campaign for governor, and she is expected to decide whether to run to fill out his term.
The deadline to file for the special election primary is Nov. 20. The primary will be held Feb. 4, and the general election on April 28.
