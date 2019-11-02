Williamsport, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that left three people dead and injured a fourth in Western Maryland.
Maryland State Police Crash Team investigators say the incident took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Greencastle Pike, Rt 63, just south of Findley Mill Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates the a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes when it was struck by a 2015 Kia Rio. The Impact of the accident caused the Mitsubishi to overturn in the roadway and the Kia to go off the road into a grassy area.
The three people killed in the accident were all inside the Mitsubishi and have been identified as 73-year-old Charles E. Canfield, 72-year-old Carmen L. Canfield, and 82-year-old Vonda L. Jamison all of Sharpsburg area.
The Driver of the Kia has been identified as 78-year old Robert L. Wilt of Hagerstown who was transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center.
The roadway was shutdown for about 5-hours following the crash but is back open to traffic.
The investigation is still ongoing.
