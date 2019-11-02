Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Tigers will open their season Tuesday at home against George Washington at 7 p.m.
The Tigers went 10-22 last season, but they return 10 players, including leading scorer Brain Fobbs. The Tigers’ non-conference schedule includes games against preseason top-20 teams Florida and Xavier.
Head Coach Pat Skerry and Fobbs spoke with WJZ about the upcoming season.
“We’re in arguably the best mid-major league in the country,” Skerry said. “We’ve got some high-level opportunities in the non-conference against some really good basketball teams.”
“We’ve gotten better in so many different ways,” Fobbs said. “Just learning how to win, learning how to play together, knowing what we’re good at and not good at.”
