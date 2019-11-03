



BRD

Looking for the best new sandwiches in Baltimore? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some sandwiches.

1104 S. Charles St., Federal Hill

BRD is a chicken shop, offering chicken wings, sandwiches and more.

BRD offers chicken sandwiches, french fries milkshakes and more, with menu items ranging from the Angry Buffalo sandwich to the BBQ BRD sandwich to Jamaican Jerk chicken wings.

BRD currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating mixed reviews.

Yelper Karen N., who reviewed BRD on October 11, wrote, “I’m ecstatic to see BRD’s new location in Fed Hill, conveniently located right across from Cross Street Market. The chicken sandwiches are huge – crispy on the outside and so juicy and tender on the inside.”

BRD is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m.–midnight on Thursday, 5 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Fishnet

520 Park Ave., Mount Vernon

Fishnet is a spot to score seafood, sandwiches and fish and chips.

Fishnet specializes in fish sandwiches, entrees, soups and more in a casual dining atmosphere. From fried local wild catfish sandwiches to Faroe Island grilled salmon sandwiches to crab dip with homemade corn chips, this spot hopes to satisfy your seafood cravings.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Fishnet has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Francis N., who reviewed Fishnet on September 15, wrote, “I got the avocado salad with a side of salmon. This was the first time I had an avocado salad and it was delicious. My only note would be that I could have used it less dressed, but it was delicious.”

Bon Fresco

109 Market Place, Inner Harbor

Bon Fresco is a bakery, offering coffee and tea, sandwiches and more.

Bon Fresco serves up scratch-made sandwiches with homemade bread, espresso drinks, salads and more. Menu items range from the Tuscan chicken sandwich to a Caprese sandwich to potato leek soup.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Bon Fresco has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Graham C., who was one of the first users to visit Bon Fresco on September 4, wrote, “I ordered the London broil and took it back to my desk. Man, this sandwich was good. The flavors all work well together, from the cheese to the steak to the onions to the dijonnaise.”

Bon Fresco is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

