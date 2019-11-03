BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is being recognized for his commitment to the City and his courageous fight for his life after he was shot outside of his home during an attempted robbery back in August.

Carrington was honored at the New Waverly Methodist Church as part of the Men’s Day celebration.

He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers over the last few months. Throughout his recovery, he has always said that as soon as he can, he’ll be back to serving to City.

“Sgt. Carrington, all of Baltimore, as you know, admires not only your years of service in taking care of us, but in your faith and resilience in going through the suffering you are now,” said Mary Pat, a former City councilor.

In August, Sgt. Carrington was talking to a neighbor outside of his home in northeast Baltimore when a gunman wearing a mask jumped out of a car, demanded valuables and ended up shooting the sergeant multiple times.

Two men, Karon Foster and Rashaud Nesmith, are now facing a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Carrington was rushed to Shock Trauma where he spent days in the ICU. But even from his hospital bed, he continued to show his strength.

“I love ya’ll. I’m 10/8,” He said in a video to the public.

More than 100 officers saluted Carrington as he left Shock Trauma weeks later.

“When they gave me the call and said you were going to be home, it was a bolt of lightning, energy, for me, because I knew the world wasn’t done with you, Amen,” said City Council President Brandon Scott.

Carrington said on Sunday that he feels strong.

“I’m getting a lot better, a lot stronger, and I’ll be back!” Carrington said.

He is still undergoing rehab, and continues to work to regain his strength with help from his doctors at Shock Trauma and his Baltimore police family.