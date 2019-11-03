BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elijah Cummings replaced Kweisi Mfume as Congressman for Maryland’s 7th District, 23 years ago, and on Monday, Mfume is expected to make a noon announcement at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, to talk about the Feb. 4 Special Primary election for the late Cummings’ seat.
The 7th Congressional District seat had been held by Cummings since 1996, when he won a special primary and general election to replace Mfume who had stepped down to become the National President of the NAACP.
He had previously worked in Congress for a decade.
The only candidate to announce for the seat so far is Democrat Talmadge Branch, the majority whip in the Maryland House of Delegates.
State Senator Jill Carter announced she had formed an exploratory committee to decide whether or not she would run for the seat.
Cummings died on October 17 following complications from long-term health challenges.
The special general election is on April 28, 2020.
