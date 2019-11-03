Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The great Ed Reed has gotten his Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He was presented with it during halftime at the Ravens v. Patriots game in Baltimore on Sunday.
The great @TwentyER gets his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring. pic.twitter.com/56lNTuWySG
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2019
“I love you Baltimore. This is for ya’ll,” He said to a cheering crowd.
The player thanked God and his teammates for the honor, giving Ray Lewis a shout-out.
“We are in the home that Ray Lewis built make no mistake.” He added.
"I love you Baltimore. This is for y'all." – @TwentyER. pic.twitter.com/Vrw8Bqpbgo
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2019
He said he didn’t want this day to come, but “Hey, we Hall of Fame, baby” He said smiling.
You must log in to post a comment.