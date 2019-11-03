Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour is facing a possible federal criminal investigation over how the sportswear maker records their revenue, according to reports from a Wall Street Journal exclusive.
Investigators have reportedly questioned people in Baltimore, where the company is based, as recent as up to last week.
The probe is examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, the report said.
This story is developing.
