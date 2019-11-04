  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Anne Arundel County for trying to rob a man on Sunday.

At around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road for a report of an attempted robbery.

A man was approached by two suspects, one who displayed a handgun and demanded property from the man. The victim fled without handing over any property, police said.

Officers found the two suspects inside a nearby business and arrested them. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a replica handgun BB gun.

Aletha Sherese Catchings, 21, of Laurel, was charged with armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in a felony-violent crime, reckless endangerment, false statement to an officer and theft of less than $100.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The juvenile was charged with the same charges listed above but has not been identified at this time.

