BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Interstate 95 north was reopened through Baltimore after a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
The crash was near Exit 59 or Eastern Avenue. Officials closed all lanes past Exit 59 on the northbound side of I-95 for cleanup and crash reconstruction.
REOPENED/CLEARED: BaltCity NB I-95 Lanes past Eastern Ave (Ex59) from crash investigation and cleanup. #mdtraffic #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/CLjqBRjsTx
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 4, 2019
Chopper 13 was over the scene, where a Frito Lays tractor-trailer had collided with at least two vehicles — a dark-colored sedan and a white SUV.
At least one person was injured and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
There was also a fuel leak on the scene.
