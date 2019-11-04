  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, I-95, Local TV, Talkers, Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Interstate 95 north was reopened through Baltimore after a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The crash was near Exit 59 or Eastern Avenue. Officials closed all lanes past Exit 59 on the northbound side of I-95 for cleanup and crash reconstruction.

 

Chopper 13 was over the scene, where a Frito Lays tractor-trailer had collided with at least two vehicles — a dark-colored sedan and a white SUV.

At least one person was injured and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

There was also a fuel leak on the scene.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

Comments