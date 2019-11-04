Comments
FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after an officer struck a person at a racing event over the weekend.
Hundreds of people were reportedly gathered on Laurel-Ft. Meade Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night to watch vehicles perform “racing-type maneuvers” in the parking lot.
The officer responded and pulled into the crowd and struck at least one person with his vehicle, causing minor injuries, police said.
The incident is under investigation and the officer has been suspended.
