BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore-based law firm has paid the government more than $91,000 to settle allegations it failed to reimburse Medicare for payments made to medical providers on their clients’ behalf, the justice department said Monday.
A settlement agreement said Medicare made a number of conditional payments to healthcare providers for clients of Saiontz & Kirk that the government said were not repaid when the clients got payouts from settlements or judgments in their favor.
Under the law, Medicare will make conditional payments with a requirement that those receiving any funds from a settlement or judgment, including the injured person’s attorneys, repay Medicare, the justice department said.
The justice department said the claims included in the settlement are allegations and Saiontz & Kirk did not admit liability in the case.
