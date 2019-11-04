Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council narrowly approved legislation backed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski that bans housing discrimination based on a person’s income source.
The council voted 4-3 Monday night to approve the Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) Act, which would prohibit landlords and others from refusing to rent to someone based solely on income or those with Section 8 vouchers.
Baltimore county council voted 4-3 to approve the #HomeAct This legislation bans discrimination based on a persons source of income. What this means for landlords coming up on @wjz at 11.
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 4, 2019
Olszewski’s office said the legislation would give low-income renters more flexibility when finding housing and reduce the concentration of Section 8 renters in lower-income areas.
