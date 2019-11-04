  • WJZ 13On Air

By Kelsey Kushner
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council narrowly approved legislation backed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski that bans housing discrimination based on a person’s income source.

The council voted 4-3 Monday night to approve the Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) Act, which would prohibit landlords and others from refusing to rent to someone based solely on income or those with Section 8 vouchers.

Olszewski’s office said the legislation would give low-income renters more flexibility when finding housing and reduce the concentration of Section 8 renters in lower-income areas.

