TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Murders are up by more than 50 percent in Baltimore County in 2019 compared to last year, and police are trying to figure out why.
There have been 38 homicides in the county so far this year, compared to 25 at this time in 2018.
Crime statistics show some good news: non-fatal shooting and burglaries are down in the county.
County officials have held multiple crime walks and have listened to concerns from area residents but cannot point to a specific reason for the increase in killings.
Baltimore County outpaces Anne Arundel and Howard counties in the number of homicides in 2019, but Baltimore City leads the pack with 286 murders as of Monday morning.
