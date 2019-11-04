BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Baltimore man pled guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of Dejuane Beverly.
The man, Kevin Parker, was sentenced to life in prison.
Beverly was waiting for a bus on August 8, 2017 on Liberty Road near Tulsa Road after leaving from work at the Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office.
He was confronted and robbed by Craig Russell Williams and Kevin Parker. Beverly was dragged into the nearby woods and shot in the head with a .45 caliber handgun, according to the release.
He was robbed of his watch, backpack and cash.
Police learned of an incident that happened thirty minutes before the murder of Beverly. Williams and Parker were involved in an attempted armed robbery and murder of a 15-year-old on West Franklin Street in Baltimore.
During the investigation, police also learned of an armed carjacking and attempted murder that happened a week after Beverly’s murder.
Cartridge casings from all three crimes were found to have been fired from the same handgun.
The sentencing runs concurrently with a sentence of life plus thirty years imposed earlier in Baltimore City.
