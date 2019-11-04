Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in shootings in Baltimore Monday night, police said.
Officers patrolling in the 100 block of South Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police did not specify if the man was shot in the area or when the shooting took place.
The second shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of McElderry Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
