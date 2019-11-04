BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Detectives in Montgomery County have located a previously missing man with dementia.
A Silver Alert has been activated for 69-year-old Harold Dean Hawkins from Bowie, Maryland.
Dawkins, from Arbor Park Place, was last known to be driving his 2016 black Chevrolet Impala with Maryland tags: 1CW8658 in the area of the Old Anglers Inn at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
His family has been unable to contact him since then, police said.
He is described as 5’10” and weighs 235 lbs. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark green jacket over a maroon shirt.
Anyone with information regarding Harold Dean Dawkins’ whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.
