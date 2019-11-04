  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Montgomery County, Talkers

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Detectives in Montgomery County have located a previously missing man with dementia.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 69-year-old Harold Dean Hawkins from Bowie, Maryland.

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Dawkins, from Arbor Park Place, was last known to be driving his 2016 black Chevrolet Impala with Maryland tags: 1CW8658 in the area of the Old Anglers Inn at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

His family has been unable to contact him since then, police said.

He is described as 5’10” and weighs 235 lbs. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark green jacket over a maroon shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Harold Dean Dawkins’ whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

Comments