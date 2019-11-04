HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Five months after the Howard County Police Department created a workgroup to entertain the idea of using drones in police operations, the agency is set to buy three drones for a one-year field test.

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers said that over the next year, her department will start to test drones to assist with investigations to help police work faster and make communities here safer.

It will start with three drones taking flight around the county. They will be deployed within the next six to eight months.

The workgroup looked at whether using drones would be useful, how it would affect transparency, training and privacy issues.

“Law enforcement agencies across the nation have adopted aerial drones for a variety of uses, like locating lost children and seniors, providing real-time information in crisis situations, reaching remote crime scenes, and aiding search-and-rescue operations,” said Police Chief Lisa Myers. “We are taking a measured approach to using the technology with three drones to start the year-long field test.”

The HCPD said it will follow guidelines from the ACLU to make sure the drones work with the community without privacy concerns.

They plan to use the drones in situations when “life and safety are at risk, or when there are specific and articulable grounds to believe that the drone will collect evidence relating to criminal activity,”

They added it will not be used for mass surveillance that could violate the First Amendment.

The drones will cost $38,400 all together. The images collected will not be kept unless there is reasonable suspicion that they have evidence of criminal activity or relate to an ongoing investigation or trial. All other images will be deleted, the department said.

The test will start with up to 10 officers. They will be trained and certified remote pilots- required by the FAA.