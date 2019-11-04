BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kweisi Mfume is running to reclaim Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional District seat, he announced Monday.
“A month ago I never imagined that I would be before you in this capacity, a month ago, my dear friend Elijah was alive and well,” Mfume said in an announcement at the Reginald F.
“Today we’re here without Elijah, but his memory and his spirit to fight on is alive and flourishing, it is out of that unpredictable reality that I stand before you today,” He said.
He said he believes that all Cummings fought for has not been tossed aside and forgotten.
“It’s out of that context that I stand before you today, to announce my candidacy to return to the 7th Congressional District,” Mfume said.
“I need you with me,” He added.
The former congressman and NAACP National President stepped down in 1996, and Cummings won his seat in a special election.
Cummings died from complications of a long-term health struggle earlier in October.
