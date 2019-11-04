OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A man was fatally stabbed outside a Prince George’s County Popeye’s restaurant Monday evening, officials said.
Police said the fatal stabbing happened around 7 p.m. in the 6200 block of Livingston Road. CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports the stabbing happened at the Popeye’s restaurant at 6247 Livingston Road.
Officers were called to the scene for a report of a fight, and when they arrived they found a man in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.
Prelim: Around 7:00pm, officers responded to 6200 block of Livingston Road for a fight call. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Officials are still working to determine a motive and suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
