BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The officers in a police-involved shooting where an armed suspect was shot and killed at a Rite Aid in North Baltimore last week have been identified.
The officers include Officer Ryan Glass, a member of the Baltimore Police Department since 2005 and Officer Joel Hawk, a member of the department since 1999.
Both officers are assigned to the Northern District.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old John Feggins, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of York Road near the city-county line Wednesday morning.
