PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One man was critically injured in a shooting in Pikesville Monday evening, police said.
Baltimore County Police officers were called to the 3800 block of Cedar Drive around 6:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
#BCoPD investigating shooting at 6:08 pm in 3800 blk of Cedar Dr in #PikesvillePrecinct. Adult man to area hosp w/critical injury. More info to follow when available. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 4, 2019
The victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with what are described as critical injuries.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
