Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One man was critically injured in a shooting in Pikesville Monday evening, police said.

Baltimore County Police officers were called to the 3800 block of Cedar Drive around 6:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with what are described as critical injuries.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

