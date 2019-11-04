  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Assaults, Crime, Home Invasion, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was charged after he allegedly grabbed a sword from a sheath inside an Annapolis apartment and used it to threaten the man who lived there.

Annapolis police arrested Michael Davis Friday afternoon in a bizarre home invasion at an apartment in the 900 block of President Street.

Police were called to the scene around 1:49 p.m.

According to the police report, a man was trying to enter an apartment when Davis, also of Annapolis, allegedly forced open the door and entered the home. Davis then began yelling at the victim before pulling a sword from the sheath that was hanging on the wall and threatening to kill the victim and another man inside the home.

During the struggle, Davis fell back and the victim was able to hold him down until officers arrived.

A previous booking photo of Michael Davis. Credit: Annapolis police.

Davis was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and trespassing.

He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

 

Comments