ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was charged after he allegedly grabbed a sword from a sheath inside an Annapolis apartment and used it to threaten the man who lived there.
Annapolis police arrested Michael Davis Friday afternoon in a bizarre home invasion at an apartment in the 900 block of President Street.
Police were called to the scene around 1:49 p.m.
According to the police report, a man was trying to enter an apartment when Davis, also of Annapolis, allegedly forced open the door and entered the home. Davis then began yelling at the victim before pulling a sword from the sheath that was hanging on the wall and threatening to kill the victim and another man inside the home.
During the struggle, Davis fell back and the victim was able to hold him down until officers arrived.
Davis was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and trespassing.
He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
You must log in to post a comment.