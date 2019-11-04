Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Ravens are on a high following Sunday’s big win against the New England Patriots, cornerback Brandon Carr spent the day making a few women undergoing chemotherapy feel beautiful.
Monday, Carr gifted eight women at the Under Armour Performance Center with full makeovers.
Since the death of his mother in 2014 following a long battle with breast cancer, Carr has made it a priority to support other women fighting the disease.
He said his goal is to help restore some of their hope, confidence and self-esteem.
