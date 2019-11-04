



The last time the Ravens won against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football they went to the Super Bowl.

So it’s no surprise the flock is already saying the Lamar Jackson-lead Ravens could be AFC playoff contenders and that they could be headed to the Big Game, after they won against the Patriots who came into Sunday’s game undefeated.

Ravens Beat Formerly Undefeated Patriots 37-20

Jackson was unstoppable during the game completing 17 out of 23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards.

Sports pundits are now considering the Ravens as serious contenders too.

“I’ve been hesitant to see Ravens as a legit contender. Worried about the passing game against better teams. Tonight answered a ton of questions for me,” said the NFL’s Matt Verderame.

The Ravens are rolling right over the Pats with power football. Might change at some juncture tonight, but it's been a tour de force up front for Baltimore so far. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 4, 2019

“Two rush touchdowns and a 100+ quarterback rating, Lamar Jackson is the first player in Ravens history to do it,” the NFL tweeted.

2 rush TDs AND a 100+ QB rating? Lamar Jackson's the first player in @Ravens HISTORY to do it. 😈@Lj_era8 | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/IA3XijF6mG — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019

Good morning to everyone… except the ppl who thought Lamar Jackson was only good enough to be a WR or RB in the NFL… pic.twitter.com/M1rWXbW8AH — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 4, 2019

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley called it a “landmark” win.

“Baltimore not only showed that it belongs in the same class as New England, but the Ravens are also threatening the Patriots’ hold on the AFC’s top seed at the midway point of the season. The Ravens (6-2) are 1.5 games back of the Patriots for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs,” Hensley said.

Lamar Jackson delivered the most impressive victory of his young career, and the Baltimore Ravens staked their claim to being the AFC's best team https://t.co/H2h4jaT8nc — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 4, 2019

The New York Times said the Ravens have an 86% chance of making the playoffs.

Their simulator allows fans to predict the team’s chances.

Scout says the Ravens odds of winning it all are 18/1. They say the Ravens chances for the playoffs are at 93.4%.

In a press conference Sunday night, Coach John Harbaugh said he was proud of the team for beating the Patriots.

“Our guys never lost their composure,” Harbaugh said. “We got a couple of stops, forced a couple field goals.”

He credited the entire Ravens offensive line with playing a great game, but said Jackson lead the way.

“He did a tremendous job of making the changes on the line he needed to make,” Harbaugh said.