SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a robbery at a Royal Farms in Severna Park early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the Royal Farms on Ritchie Highway for a report of a robbery, after witnesses said a man entered the store and tried to open the register.
The clerk confronted the suspect, who then showed the clerk a handgun. The clerk retreated to the back of the store and the man removed items from the store and fled.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect, who is described as a white man wearing dark clothing.
The Robbery Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
