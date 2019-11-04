Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A tree that fell during a storm in Maryland has killed a woman who was sitting in a car waiting for the rain to stop.
News outlets report the woman was a passenger in the vehicle parked in Montgomery County when a tree fell on top of it Thursday night.
County fire Battalion Chief Jay Blake says the woman was pulled out of the car and later died at a hospital.
Blake says at least one other person was in the car. It’s unclear whether they were injured.
He says the tree was probably about 30 feet (9 meters) tall.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.