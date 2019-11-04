BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm blaze in west Baltimore Monday night, fire officials said.
The fire broke out in the 800 block of Desoto Road and caused the building to partially collapse.
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BCFD on scene of a 2-Alarm fire in the 800blk of Desoto Rd. FF are now performing exterior operations b/c of a partial collapse. 2 FFs sustained non-life threatening injuries. @ChiefNilesRFord @mayorbcyoung pic.twitter.com/91N4bbhVt3
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 5, 2019
Auto shop fire at De Soto and Wilkens in West Baltimore. Two firefighters had minor injuries. @wjz pic.twitter.com/4HJ1WlrHcc
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) November 5, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
