BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm blaze in west Baltimore Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the 800 block of Desoto Road and caused the building to partially collapse.

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

