BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to make sure every child in the state is fed.
They donated $30,000 worth of food to Dundalk Middle School Food Pantry and held a special event to teach families how to make delicious and affordable meals.
Volunteers from the Baltimore-area Amazon fulfillment centers helped make it all possible.
Amazon is working with local food banks and schools across the country to establish similar food pantries in areas near fulfillment centers.
