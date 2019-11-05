BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County and County Executive Steuart Pittman has awarded $50,000 to the Maryland Legal Aid to support the group’s civil legal services to low-income residents in the county.
The grant is among the largest awarded by Anne Arundel County to MLA.
“We are most grateful to County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County government for recognizing the importance of civil legal aid and the impact that MLA’s work has on low-income residents in Anne Arundel County,” said MLA’s Executive Director Wilhelm H. Joseph, Jr.
Their legal services cover a wide range of areas including family law, consumer law, housing, and government benefits.
MLA served over 120,000 people of which, 19,795 were assisted through MLA’s Anne Arundel County office in Annapolis and MLA’s Circuit Court family pro se project last year, according to the release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
