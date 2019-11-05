WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Sykesville man who works as a dentist in Baltimore County has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.
Adam Vincent Slatniske is accused of possessing and sharing multiple images of child pornography through a social network service, Carroll County officials said Tuesday morning.
He was arrested Monday morning by detectives in Carroll County along with members of the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Taskforce.
Slatniske also was allegedly accessing the social network service from a device where he worked, officials said. He is a dentist at Parkville Family Dentistry in Baltimore County.
He is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.
Officials said at this point there is no indication that Slatniske was manufacturing child pornography.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Moore at 410-386-3642 or jmoore@carrollcountymd.gov.
Anyone with concerns about the Parkville Family Dentistry is asked to call the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.
