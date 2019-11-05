Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in southeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 6800 block of Eastern Ave. around 7:57 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims in the rear of that location.
The first victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The second victim, a 19-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
