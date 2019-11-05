Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Tuesday that the team has signed wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and has waived cornerback Maurice Canady.
Thomas was released by the Chiefs last month. He was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City.
He returned 13 punts and seven kickoffs in six games with the Chiefs this year.
Thomas also had 65 catches for 509 yards in his time with the Chiefs organization.
The Ravens look to win their fifth straight game Sunday in Cincinnati.
