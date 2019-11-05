  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, De'Anthony Thomas, Local TV, Maurice Canady, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Tuesday that the team has signed wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and has waived cornerback Maurice Canady.

Thomas was released by the Chiefs last month. He was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City.

He returned 13 punts and seven kickoffs in six games with the Chiefs this year.

Thomas also had 65 catches for 509 yards in his time with the Chiefs organization.

The Ravens look to win their fifth straight game Sunday in Cincinnati.

Comments