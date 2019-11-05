  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two separate shootings within five minutes of each other in northwest Baltimore.

The first shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. in the 4400 block of Towanda Ave. Police responded to the incident and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 5:21 p.m. in the 5500 block of Park Heights Ave. Police responded to the incident and found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Northwest District are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

