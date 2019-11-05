Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A kitten found on Bachman Valley Road near Eckard Road in Carroll County tested positive for the rabies virus, according to health officials.
The kitten was a gray, short-haired tiger cat. It was found late at night Oct. 29, and taken to the Humane Society the following morning.
The kitten was ill and lethargic so it did not bite anyone. However, the person who found and handled the kitten was exposed to its saliva, so will receive post-exposure treatment.
Anyone who may have been exposed to bites, scratches or saliva from this cat should call the Health Department immediately.
