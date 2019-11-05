Comments
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Davidsonville Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Rosetta Way around 7:41 p.m. for a report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming through the roof of the house.
Firefighters operating on a 2nd alarm dwelling fire | 2000 blk Rosetta Way #Davidsonville | TOC 7:41, under control 8:50 | no reported injuries @PGFDPIO @AnnapolisFire pic.twitter.com/1itiZaOLn3
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) November 6, 2019
It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.