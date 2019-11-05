  • WJZ 13On Air

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Davidsonville Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Rosetta Way around 7:41 p.m. for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming through the roof of the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

