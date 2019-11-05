



Dutch Olympian Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after being found with more than 110 pounds of drugs in her car.

The 27-year-old had about 110 pounds of ecstasy and about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine in her possession when she was stopped at a routine border check in Germany in June.

The athlete, who competed in the 4x400m relay at 2016 Rio Olympics, was found guilty of drug smuggling offenses in a court in Kleve, Germany Monday.

Ghafoor said she had thought the drugs were doping materials as she desperately sought to improve her career, the court confirmed to CNN.

However, she would not reveal who had supplied her with the substances over fears for her family’s safety.

READ: Everton investigates racist behavior of supporter during EPL match

‘Stunned’

The Dutch Athletics Union said it was “stunned” by the judgments and said the case has been transferred to the doping authorities.

“With the ruling of the German court, the Athletics Union has obtained clarity regarding the question of guilt and rejects the actions of Ghafoor,” read a statement.

“The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch Doping Law.

“We regret the situation that has arisen for Madiea Ghafoor and her family.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.