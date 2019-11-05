ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has joined a bipartisan coalition of governors in the United States opposing the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

He claimed in an announcement Monday night that Maryland leads the U.S. in addressing climate change, and is proud to join the coalition opposing the withdrawal.

“Today’s news out of Washington is disappointing. In Maryland, we have enacted clean air standards that are stronger than 48 other states and far stronger than the Paris Agreement. While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead.” He said in a tweet.

Today's news out of Washington is disappointing. In Maryland, we have enacted clean air standards that are stronger than 48 other states and far stronger than the Paris Agreement. While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead. https://t.co/cL4dPvx0LB — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 4, 2019

The Trump administration formally declared to the United Nations on Monday its intentions to pull out of the Paris Agreement, becoming the only country of 187 in the agreement to withdraw.

President Trump made the decision on June 1, 2017 to withdraw, citing the “unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement,”

The withdrawal is set to take effect one year after giving their notice, a day after the general election in November 2020.

Governors who form the U.S. Climate Alliance are from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“We are now a bipartisan coalition of 25 governors and must stand up — once again — to reaffirm our commitment to supporting climate action and to strongly oppose the Administration’s decision to formally withdraw from the Paris Agreement. We believe all leaders have a critical responsibility to address the global climate crisis.”

Only two of the governors are Republicans, including Gov. Hogan and Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker.