ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is now part of a bipartisan coalition of governors who are against the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Hogan said Maryland leads the U.S. in addressing climate change.
In a tweet, Hogan said in part, “In Maryland, we have enacted clean air standards that are stronger than 48 other states and far stronger than the Paris Agreement. While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead.”
Today's news out of Washington is disappointing. In Maryland, we have enacted clean air standards that are stronger than 48 other states and far stronger than the Paris Agreement. While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead. https://t.co/cL4dPvx0LB
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 4, 2019
The Trump Administration has begun its formal withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
It marks the first step in a year-long process to leave the landmark agreement to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases.
