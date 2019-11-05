Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is taking No Shave November to a new level, by collecting donations for local veterans and those experiencing homelessness in the area.
The county is joining the campaign that supports cancer awareness and asking for donations of new shaving supplies and other toiletries.
The Harford County Veterans Affairs Commission will distribute the donations to the Perry Point VA Medical Center, and the donations will also support Harford County’s Project Homeless Connect.
The annual event provides health screenings, housing assistance and other resources in one location.
You can donate at collection boxes found at Harford County senior activity centers, recreation centers and Harford County government distribution buildings.
They can also be dropped off at any of the Harford County Public Library’s 11 branches.
You can find a full list of spots to donate here.
