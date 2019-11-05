Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Long-time Baltimore City employee Kurt Kocher will serve as the Acting Director of the Department of Public Works Communications Division following the passing of Jeffrey Raymond.
Kocher ran the Communications Office for over a decade as well as holding various other positions in the City government since 1984.
He has also helped to develop and implement public relations policies for seven mayors and five DPW Directors.
Kocher served as spokesman during public emergencies including the 1997 explosion and fire at Park Avenue and Franklin Street, the 2001 Downtown train derailment, major water main breaks and snow emergencies.
