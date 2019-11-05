BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Only in its fourth year, Light City draws artists from around the world.

This year’s festival has artists from five different countries.

One creation was born some 3,800 miles away, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

“I made the conceptualization, I build, I create all in France,”

Yet, despite the distance, the masterpiece seems right at home in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

“There’s a dialog between the structure, my artworks, the water and the reflection in the water,”

Pierre Ranzini is the man behind the artwork that comes to life at night.

He said this is his first time showing in America and that he was interested to see how Americans would respond to a light festival.

“It’s the first time I see family that enjoy, really, the artwork.”

Ranzi is one of eight international artists participating in this year’s Light City. Canada, the Netherlands, Australia are all represented.

Tomas Saragac’o brought the interactive installation “Human Tiles” all the way from Portugal.

“So amazing,” he said. “People loving it. Like the kids are like, ‘Wow. What’s happening right here?'”

Cameras are used to capture images of people which are then projected on the side of the World Trade Center, creating a kaleidoscope effect, all in real-time.

“I love to interact with people, I love to make people smile, I love to make people think that they are really really special at some point.”