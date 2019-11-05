Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Tuesday that October 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $143,895,409, an 8.9 percent decrease compared to this time last year.
Contributions to the State of Maryland from October 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,267,140, including $44,456,366 for the Education Trust Fund.
Three of Maryland’s six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their October 2018 gaming revenue totals.
