Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Casinos, Maryland Lottery And Gaming, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Tuesday that October 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $143,895,409, an 8.9 percent decrease compared to this time last year.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from October 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,267,140, including $44,456,366 for the Education Trust Fund.

Three of Maryland’s six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their October 2018 gaming revenue totals.

Comments