MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Montgomery County Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed acting police chief Marcus Jones as the full-time leader of the department.
Council President Nancy Navarro said Jones has worked in the department for 34 years, including leading a number of teams focused on major crimes, drug enforcement and investigative services.
“Jones is a police chief who has pledged to earn the trust of our community members,” Navarro said in a statement. “He knows our diverse community inside and out and is committed to implementing the changes necessary to ensure that our residents are treated equally. Jones is acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, and he will do the hard work that is required to shape the future of our police force.”
Jones has been serving as the interim chief since June in the wake of former chief J. Thomas Manger’s retirement earlier this year.
