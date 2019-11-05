Comments
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake Arbor community near Bowie Monday night.
Police identified the man as 19-year-old Trey Scotland of Bowie.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairlakes Place around 10:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Scotland was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
PGPD investigates fatal shooting near Bowie. https://t.co/OrgAxaf9f4
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2019
Detectives are working to identify the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
