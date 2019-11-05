  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowie, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake Arbor community near Bowie Monday night.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Trey Scotland of Bowie.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairlakes Place around 10:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Scotland was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to identify the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-8477.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments